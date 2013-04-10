Giveaway! Enter For A Chance To Win Everything You Need For Perfect Nail Art

Getting beauty products delivered to your doorstep has never been easier. First there were curated beauty subscription boxes like Birchbox and Wantable that provide samples of the latest beauty innovations. And now, there’s a new monthly nail art subscription for the nail art enthusiast.

Nail Art Society delivers complete nail art kits monthly for $9.95. Curated by celebrity manicurists, who have worked with Lady Gaga, Katy Perry (the queen of nail art) and Bella Thorne, the monthly kits come with 4-6 nail art products, which includes anything from Swarovski crystals and glitter to rhinestones, studs and sticker decals. And the brands’ website, nailartsociety.com, rivals Pinterest as a resource for video tutorials and trend reports to help you create hundred of designs — from the simplest to the most difficult manis. Because not all of us are nail art gurus.

This week, we're giving away three kits to three lucky winners!

For complete official rules, click here.