Giveaway! Enter For A Chance To Win These Celeb-Designed Sneakers

With Memorial Weekend only days away, it’s official — summer is upon us. To keep (or get?!) swimsuit ready, our gym memberships are more relevant than ever. To get results and look good doing it, we’re turning to Heidi Klum’s workout wear line with New Balance. HKNB has a full line of feminine (but practical) apparel that give us just a little extra motivation to get out there and sweat. And for a limited time only, Heidi is adding a special edition New Balance 420 Sneaker, complete with pink laces. But don’t let the retro design fool you. Although it doesn’t have a high insole, the sleek design offers maximum support on hard surfaces (like your new BFF, the treadmill) to cushion and prevent injury.

This week we’re giving away three pairs of the New Balance 420 Sneaker to three lucky winners! You can enter for a chance to win by following Daily Makeover, New Balance and Heidi Klum on Twitter from Wednesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. to Tuesday, May 28, at 4 p.m.; We’ll choose three winners at random. Good luck!

How to enter for your chance to win:

1. Log in to your Twitter account.

2. Click this button to follow Daily Makeover [twitter_follow username=”DailyMakeover”][/twitter_follow]

3. Click this button to follow Heidi Klum [twitter_follow username=”HeidiKlum”][/twitter_follow]

4. Click this button to follow New Balance [twitter_follow username=”NewBalance”][/twitter_follow]

5. Tweet us the following message: Hey @Dailymakeover, I would love a @HeidiKlum @NewBalance limited edition sneaker!

We’ll be accepting tweets through Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the winners will be chosen at random and announced by Daily Makeover via Twitter at 5 p.m.

For complete official rules, click here.