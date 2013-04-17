Giveaway! Enter For A Chance To Win An Earth-Friendly Lip Set

With Earth Day less than a week away, we’re thinking about our carbon footprint…and sadly that also includes our beauty products. But luckily, there are brands that we can rely on to bring us natural products that don’t use artificial colors or fragrances and sell their products in recycled materials. One of our favorites is, of course, Burt’s Bees that creates makeup and body products from natural beeswax.

Their newest product addition — a natural lip gloss ($9, burtsbees.com) — is no exception. Enriched with sunflower oil and other natural oils, the gloss is shiny but not greasy, and moisturizes almost as well as their lip balms. Available in 12 shades, the colors are semi-sheer so even the darkest shades look very natural.

This week, we’re giving away three kits of the lip gloss in Spring Splendor and the tinted lip balm in Pink Blossom to three lucky winners! You can enter for a chance to win by following Daily Makeover and Burt’s Bees on Twitter from Wednesday, April 17 at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, April 23, at 4 p.m.; We’ll choose three winners at random. Good luck!

How to enter for your chance to win:

1. Log in to your Twitter account.

2. Click this button to follow Daily Makeover [twitter_follow username=”DailyMakeover”][/twitter_follow]

3. Click this button to follow Burt’s Bees [twitter_follow username=”burtsbees”][/twitter_follow]

4. Tweet us the following message: Hey @Dailymakeover, I would love a @burtsbees lip set!

We’ll be accepting tweets through Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the winners will be chosen at random and announced by Daily Makeover via Twitter at 5 p.m.

