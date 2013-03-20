Giveaway! This Stuff Makes Hair Smell Heavenly

We’re always on the hunt for 2-in-1 products to shorten our morning routine, and Lush Happy Happy Joy Joy Conditioning Hair Perfume ($12.95, lushusa.com) clearly fits the bill. This vegan conditioner leaves hair soft and silky smooth with its blend of rose water, orange blossom water and almond milk. And the lightweight formula doesn’t weigh hair down or make it look flat and dull.

Then there’s the perfume aspect. There’s something about flipping your hair and getting a whiff of your favorite scent. But many perfumes can actually dry out your hair because they contain alcohol. With notes of orange flower absolute, rosewood and grapefruit, this conditioner has a long-lasting fragrance that scents hair without drying it out.

