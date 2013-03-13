Giveaway! Enter For A Chance To Win Spring’s Hottest Makeup Shade

This week we’re feeling green. With St. Patricks’s Day only a few days away, we can’t resist playing with all of the hunters, emeralds, mints and olive greens in our makeup bags. Green is a very unique color because it works on anyone, no matter their eye color or skin tone. So whether you’re more of a turquoise fan or a jade kind of girl, we’ve curated a green makeup bundle with CoverGirl that covers it all.

The Set Includes:

Smoky Shadow Blast in Citrus Flair ($7.49, cover girl.com) – an olive and chocolate brown shadow stick that makes a green smoky eye easier than ever. Just apply and blend with your fingertips.

Intense Shadow Blast in Extreme Green ($7.99)— a subtle lime green liquid shadow that has a built-in primer, doesn’t fade throughout the day and results in zero creases on the lid.

Queen Collection Vivid Impact Eyeliner in Jade ($9.99) — a double-ended liner with a smudger tip for a less intense smoky effect.

Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss in Constant Caribbean ($5.49) — a tropical turquoise polish that, just like the rest of the collection, has a glossy finish for days and doesn’t require a top coat.

This week, we’re giving away three sets to three lucky winners! You can enter for a chance to win by following Daily Makeover and CoverGirl on Twitter from Wednesday, March 13 at 3 p.m. to Tuesday, March 19, at 4 p.m.; We’ll choose three winners at random. Good luck!

