CEW Insiders’ Beauty Awards Winners and Giveaway!

If you haven’t noticed, there are a lot of beauty products out there, and each year so many new products are announced that it’s hard to keep track of what’s actually happening. The hair serums, the BB and CC creams, the mascaras and the nail polishes can get a bit overwhelming, so when there’s an entire group of women dedicated to finding the best of the best, we sit up and take note of what they have to say. Enter the Cosmetic Executive Women, or CEW, Beauty Insiders, a group of beauty industry professionals that tests, reviews and awards the best beauty products of the entire year in every category imaginable. To say these women know what they’re talking about would be an understatement. Running across every segment possible from body care to cosmetics, the CEW named the best products of 2013 and 36 awards were given in 30 different categories. Below is a list of winners, and for a complete list, visit CEW.org.

The 2013 CEW Beauty Awards winners are:

BATH AND BODY

Bath and Body Mass

Eucerin – Professional Repair Lotion Extremely Dry Skin Lotion



Bath and Body Prestige

Bliss – Fatgirlsixpack

SKINCARE

Acne Treatment

GLAMGLOW, Inc. – Super-mud Clearing Treatment

Anti-Aging Mass

Avon – Anew Clinical Pro Line Eraser Treatment A-F33

Anti-Aging Prestige

philosophy – Full of Promise Treatment Duo for Uplifting Days and Volumizing Nights



Cleanser & Scrub

Fresh, Inc. – Rose Cleansing Foam



Eye Treatment Mass

L’Oréal Paris – Revitalift Triple Power Eye Treatment



Eye Treatment Prestige

Lancôme – Génifique Eye Light-Pearl



Lip Treatment

Fresh, Inc. – Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy

Moisturizer Mass

Neutrogena Corporation – Naturals Multi-vitamin Nourishing Moisturizer



Moisturizer Prestige

Clinique – Moisture Surge Intense Skin Fortifying Hydrator

Skincare Tools

NuFACE – Trinity Skin Boosting System with Microcurrent and Red LED



Sun Product

Elizabeth Arden – Prevage Triple Defense Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 50+++