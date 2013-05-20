CEW Insiders’ Beauty Awards Winners and Giveaway!

If you haven’t noticed, there are a lot of beauty products out there, and each year so many new products are announced that it’s hard to keep track of what’s actually happening. The hair serums, the BB and CC creams, the mascaras and the nail polishes can get a bit overwhelming, so when there’s an entire group of women dedicated to finding the best of the best, we sit up and take note of what they have to say. Enter the Cosmetic Executive Women, or CEW, Beauty Insiders, a group of beauty industry professionals that tests, reviews and awards the best beauty products of the entire year in every category imaginable. To say these women know what they’re talking about would be an understatement. Running across every segment possible from body care to cosmetics, the CEW named the best products of 2013 and 36 awards were given in 30 different categories. Below is a list of winners, and for a complete list, visit CEW.org.
The 2013 CEW Beauty Awards winners are:
BATH AND BODY
Eucerin – Professional Repair Lotion Extremely Dry Skin Lotion
Bliss – Fatgirlsixpack
SKINCARE
GLAMGLOW, Inc. – Super-mud Clearing Treatment
Avon – Anew Clinical Pro Line Eraser Treatment A-F33
philosophy – Full of Promise Treatment Duo for Uplifting Days and Volumizing Nights
Fresh, Inc. – Rose Cleansing Foam
L’Oréal Paris – Revitalift Triple Power Eye Treatment
Eye Treatment Prestige
Lancôme – Génifique Eye Light-Pearl
Lip Treatment
Fresh, Inc. – Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy
Moisturizer Mass
Neutrogena Corporation – Naturals Multi-vitamin Nourishing Moisturizer
Clinique – Moisture Surge Intense Skin Fortifying Hydrator
Skincare Tools
NuFACE – Trinity Skin Boosting System with Microcurrent and Red LED
Sun Product
Elizabeth Arden – Prevage Triple Defense Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 50+++