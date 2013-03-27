Giveaway! Enter For A Chance To Recreate This Textured Mani From Fashion Week

Textured nails are here to stay, and one the looks we’re dying to try is the manicure from the Kaelen Fall 2013 show. Butter London’s Global Colour Ambassador Katie Hughes created a “texture clash” nail look — with a matte black base and a glossy black French tip. The black is sleek and will be a welcome change from all the pastels we’re seeing this season.

Here’s how Katie created the look:

Step 1: Apply one coat of Butter London Nail Foundation Flawless Base Coat.

Step 2: Apply 2 coats of Butter London Nail Lacquer in Union Jack Black.

Step 3: Apply one coat of Butter London Matte Finish Top Coat.

Step 4: Swipe Butter London P.D. Quick Top Coat to the tips to create a glossy French tip finish.

This week, we’re giving away three sets of Union Jack Black, the Matte Finish Top Coat and the P.D. Quick Top Coat to three lucky winners so you can recreate the look at home! You can enter for a chance to win by following Daily Makeover and Butter London on Twitter from Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. to Tuesday, April 2, at 4 p.m.; We’ll choose three winners at random. Good luck!

How to enter for your chance to win:

1. Log in to your Twitter account.

2. Click this button to follow Daily Makeover [twitter_follow username=”DailyMakeover”][/twitter_follow]

3. Click this button to follow Butter London [twitter_follow username=”butterLONDON”][/twitter_follow]

4. Tweet us the following message: Hey @Dailymakeover, I would love the @butterLONDON matte nail polish set!

We’ll be accepting tweets through Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the winners will be chosen at random and announced by Daily Makeover via Twitter at 5 p.m.

For complete official rules, click here.