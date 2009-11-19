Win $150 Worth of Avon Goodies!

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

This week, we’re giving away a ton of Avon goodies! The products being given away are over $150 in value and will arrive at the winner’s residence in the new Marimekko tote. One lucky winner will get the following items:

In Bloom by Reese Witherspoon

Megan told you guys how much we love this fragrance collaboration between Avon and Reese Witherspoon in this blog post. I can’t get enough of the scent’s subtle femininity. When that Reese puts her mind to something, she gets it done right, even if it’s way outside of her realm of experience. Case in point: She’d never sang a day in her life before scoring her Oscar-winning role as June Carter Cash. She put in some major overtime practicing to channel the songbird so successfully.

Patrick Dempsey 2 Fragrance

This is a total sneak peek as this scent has not yet been released, but one lucky winner will snap it up before it hits shelves! Avon collaborated with Patrick Dempsey to debut the actor’s second fragrance, aptly named Patrick Dempsey 2. Patrick worked with Avon and took inspiration from the strong connection he shares with his wife, Avon Global Creative Color Director Jillian Dempsey. Jillian Dempsey even appears with him in the Avon brochure and global advertising shots.

The U by Ungaro Color Collection

Following the success of the U by Ungaro fragrances,Ungaro teamed up with Avon again to infuse its fashion sensibility into a new beauty collection you’ll need in your arsenal. We’re giving away three eyeshadow singles, a face shimmer and three lipsticks!

How to enter? Just tell us in the comments section below what your favorite holiday makeup look is, and you’ll be automatically entered to win! Contest ends on November 24, 2009 at 1 P.M. EST. Full rules and regulations here.

Congrats to our winner Katie! Thanks to everyone who entered and shared their favorite holiday looks!