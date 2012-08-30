Giuliana Rancic Has A New Man In Her Life; Lindsay Is Banned From Chateau Marmont

Giuliana and Bill Rancic welcomed home a baby boy. Edward Duke, born via gestational carrier, is a highly anticipated addition to the family, since the couple’s pregnancy struggles have been showcased on their reality show, Giuliana and Bill. —via E! Online

There’s no escaping her troubled past. Lindsay Lohan has been banned from Chateau Marmont for an unpaid bill of $46,000. Charges from the Hollywood hotel and celebrity hot spot include $3,145.07 in minibar expenses, a one-time laundry charge of $386.50, and $686 for cigarettes. Lindsay might finally have the incentive she needs to quit smoking. —via New York Daily News

LeAnne Rimes has entered rehab for anxiety and stress. Her husband, Eddie Cibrian, released a statement about his wife’s decision: “I am so proud of her for having the strength to finally take some time for herself. I will be with her every step of the way.” Perhaps stress is the result of breaking up someone else’s marriage… —via Daily Mail

Our least favorite celebrity, Chris Brown, has dyed his hair blue. The singer released a photo of his new look via Instagram. —via Vh1