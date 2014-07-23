News: Giuliana Rancic Goes Blonde; Taylor Swift’s Shocking Workout Habit

Say goodbye to Giuliana Rancic as you know her: The TV personality just traded in her brunette shade in favor of something seriously blonde. [SheKnows]

In other celebrity hair switch-up news, Demi Lovato cut her long locks and is now sporting an asymmetrical shoulder-length ‘do, complete with a shaved side. [Hollywood Life]

Taylor Swift always looks beyond perfect after exiting the gym, and now we know why. It’s rumored that the starlet and songstress spends an hour in the locker room post-workout perfecting herself for the paparazzi. [Us]

We’re not about to lose an hour of our time to primp post-gym Swift style, but we’re definitely down to outgrow some bad gym beauty habits that could be ruining our skin. [Beauty High]