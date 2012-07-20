Gisele’s Most Envious Hairstyles in Honor of Her Birthday

Gisele Bundchen obviously has it all. A perfect body, an amazing career, a handsome husband, an adorable baby boy and of course, enviable hair. She is the reigning queen of the coveted beach wave — every girl tries to get what Gisele seems to have so naturally. The supermodel turned 32 today, but of course still looks as perfect as ever.

In honor of her birthday, we rounded up her most envious hairstyles from just some of her editorials. The gorgeous supermodel is known for her laid back loose waves, but not all editorials show off the simple look. She has been featured with everything from slicked back hair to big voluminous curls. Whether it is a glamorous high fashion shoot or bare and natural themed editorial, Gisele always looks amazing.

Check out the supermodel’s best editorial hairstyles in the slideshow above.