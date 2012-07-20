Gisele’s Most Envious Hairstyles in Honor of Her Birthday

Gisele Bundchen obviously has it all. A perfect body, an amazing career, a handsome husband, an adorable baby boy and of course, enviable hair. She is the reigning queen of the coveted beach wave — every girl tries to get what Gisele seems to have so naturally. The supermodel turned 32 today, but of course still looks as perfect as ever.
In honor of her birthday, we rounded up her most envious hairstyles from just some of her editorials. The gorgeous supermodel is known for her laid back loose waves, but not all editorials show off the simple look. She has been featured with everything from slicked back hair to big voluminous curls. Whether it is a glamorous high fashion shoot or bare and natural themed editorial, Gisele always looks amazing.
Check out the supermodel’s best editorial hairstyles in the slideshow above.
This look is amazing. Her voluminous hair is sultry and seductive.
Photo:
MFDB.com/MFDB.com
In this colorful shoot, Gisele shows off wind-blown waves.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
This long, loose ponytail is laid back and glamorous.
Photo:
MFDB.com/MFDB.com
Her natural waves look fresh from the beach.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
Adding a headband is a perfect way to add detail to a messy updo.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
Gisele sports shoulder length, ombre hair and looks fierce.
Photo:
Fabsugar.com/Fabsugar.com
A messy ponytail never looked so good.
Photo:
Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com/Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com
Gisele's big curls are another coveted look.
Photo:
Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com/Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com
This editorial went a different route, with a slicked back updo.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
Gisele was wearing a flower headband before it had gone mainstream.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
Her voluminous loose waves take us back to the glamorous 50s.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
Although this shoot went a more masculine route, Gisele's slicked back hair only accentuates her feminine features.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
Gisele looks amazing even if she's just rolled out of bed.
Photo:
Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com/Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com
Everything about this shoot screams Brigitte Bardot.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
We love all of the gold accessories in this editorial.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
Here is another classic beachy hair look.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
Gisele is channeling her inner school girl for this shoot.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
Swtiching it up from her typical waves, Gisele shows off another slicked back look.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com
With a head full of sexy curls, you can do no wrong.
Photo:
Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com/Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com
Gisele's natural beauty really shines through in this photo.
Photo:
Models.com/Models.com