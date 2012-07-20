StyleCaster
Share

Gisele’s Most Envious Hairstyles in Honor of Her Birthday

What's hot
StyleCaster

Gisele’s Most Envious Hairstyles in Honor of Her Birthday

Danielle Pistono
by
Gisele’s Most Envious Hairstyles in Honor of Her Birthday
20 Start slideshow

Gisele Bundchen obviously has it all. A perfect body, an amazing career, a handsome husband, an adorable baby boy and of course, enviable hair. She is the reigning queen of the coveted beach wave — every girl tries to get what Gisele seems to have so naturally. The supermodel turned 32 today, but of course still looks as perfect as ever.

In honor of her birthday, we rounded up her most envious hairstyles from just some of her editorials. The gorgeous supermodel is known for her laid back loose waves, but not all editorials show off the simple look. She has been featured with everything from slicked back hair to big voluminous curls. Whether it is a glamorous high fashion shoot or bare and natural themed editorial, Gisele always looks amazing.

Check out the supermodel’s best editorial hairstyles in the slideshow above.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

This look is amazing. Her voluminous hair is sultry and seductive. 

Photo: MFDB.com/MFDB.com

In this colorful shoot, Gisele shows off wind-blown waves. 

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

This long, loose ponytail is laid back and glamorous. 

Photo: MFDB.com/MFDB.com

Her natural waves look fresh from the beach.

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

Adding a headband is a perfect way to add detail to a messy updo.

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

Gisele sports shoulder length, ombre hair and looks fierce.

Photo: Fabsugar.com/Fabsugar.com

A messy ponytail never looked so good. 

Photo: Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com/Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com

Gisele's big curls are another coveted look. 

Photo: Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com/Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com

This editorial went a different route, with a slicked back updo.

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

Gisele was wearing a flower headband before it had gone mainstream. 

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

Her voluminous loose waves take us back to the glamorous 50s. 

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

Although this shoot went a more masculine route, Gisele's slicked back hair only accentuates her feminine features. 

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

Gisele looks amazing even if she's just rolled out of bed.

Photo: Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com/Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com

Everything about this shoot screams Brigitte Bardot. 

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

We love all of the gold accessories in this editorial. 

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

Here is another classic beachy hair look.

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

Gisele is channeling her inner school girl for this shoot.

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

Swtiching it up from her typical waves, Gisele shows off another slicked back look.

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

With a head full of sexy curls, you can do no wrong. 

Photo: Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com/Pennylifeinpics.blogspot.com

Gisele's natural beauty really shines through in this photo. 

Photo: Models.com/Models.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Four Celebrity Transformations Worthy Of An Emmy

Four Celebrity Transformations Worthy Of An Emmy
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share