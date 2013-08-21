News: Gisele is the World’s Richest Model; Drew Barrymore Joins Twitter

Gisele Bundchen is the world’s highest-paid model for the seventh year in a row. Last year she made $42 million dollars — more than her quarterback husband Tom Brady. — via Forbes



Drew Barrymore has joined Twitter! Now, can we expect 140-character makeup tips from the Flower Beauty founder? — via Twitter

Learn how to get the purple smoky eye that Pretty Little Liars‘ star Lucy Hale wears. — via Beauty High

There’s nothing worse than greasy bangs. Here’s how to prevent your fringe from getting oily. — via PopSugar Beauty

Check out this cool infographic for tips on how to wear nude lipstick without looking washed out. — via Makeup.com