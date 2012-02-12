Gisele, Natasha Poly, Shalom Harlow & More Walk at Alex Wang

Alex Wang is one show that never disappoints, and this year the super-designer paired his Fall 2012 collection with supermodels. While backstage to interview hair and makeup, we got to hang out with the ever-so-beautiful Shalom Harlow, Natasha Poly, Abbey Lee and then, to our surprise, Gisele Bundchen strolled in. Photogs went crazy, we got a little jealous of her flawless skin (sans makeup), and well, we realized that this was going to be a really good show.

The hair look for the show was very Wang– a slick, middle part with straight locks. Guido Palau for Redken described it as “effortless, yet modern” giving the girls a simple center part. He then applied Redken’s Satinwear to the hair and blow dried it straight down from roots to ends, letting the bottom of the hair dry naturally for a bit of texture. Guido finished the look with a touch of Outshine to polish the hair off and add extra shine.

For makeup, Diane Kendal for MAC Cosmetics described the look as a bit boyish and androgynous, with the focus on filling in the eyebrows and straightening them out a bit. Diane used MAC’s new Sculpt Cream to contour underneath the cheekbones, up into the temples and under the eyes. She also added a very thin line of black liner on the top lash line, but left the girls without mascara and blush to complete that “boyish” look.

On the nails, Jin Soon Choi used one of the colors from the limited-edition collaboration that Wang created in collaboration with Sally Hansen. The color, Bandage, is a creamy nude shade meant to accent his collection.