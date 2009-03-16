Gisele is Mad for Mad Men

In the March issue of the UK Harper’s Bazaar, the new Mrs. Brady is sporting cropped bangs in pictures from the Dior spring ad campaign. Giselle’s straight across bangs are hovering a few inches above her eyebrows, a style that was very popular in the 60’s.

For diehard Mad Men fans, the supermodel’s fringe can’t help but bring to mind the hair-do worn by secretary to Don Draper turned copywriter Peggy Olson (played by actress Elizabeth Moss).

Bangs have been all the rage for quite some time, but how do you feel about this super short style?

Photo: pantagraph.com