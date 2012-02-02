Gisele Emails People To “Pray” For Husband

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has plenty of faith, just not in her husband Tom Brady. The current face of Givenchy sent an email to the couple’s closest friends and family begging for their prayers as Brady heads to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The email, obtained by the New York Post, reads:

“My sweet friends and family,

This Sunday will be a really important day in my husband’s life. He and his team worked so hard to get to this point and now they need us more than ever to send them positive energy so they can fulfill their dream of winning this super bowl . . . So I kindly ask all of you to join me on this positive chain and pray for him, so he can feel confident, healthy and strong. Envision him happy and fulfilled experiencing with his team a victory this Sunday.

Thank you for your love and support. Love, G”

While Brady has been counting on talent and practice to score winning touchdowns, it sounds like his wife is more confident in The Secret. Then again, the last time The Patriots faced The Giants at the Super Bowl, Brady seemed not only confidant but cocky, which made the New York win (17-14) all the more painful for Boston fans.