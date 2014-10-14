StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Gisele’s Chanel No.5 Teaser, Best Fall TV Beauty, More

1. Natalie Dormer talks about how she had to “clean shave” the side of her head every day for Mockingjay (and that she wishes she wore the look off the set). [E! Online]

2. Gisele Bundchen’s Chanel No.5 ad is almost out – and if you want to be teased by the Baz Luhrmann directed short, look no further. [People StyleWatch]

3. It’s our favorite time of year: Fall TV is back! Here are some of the best beauty looks from the must-see shows. [Glamour]

4. Is diet soda actually helping you lose weight? A new study may debunk those myths about how bad the drink is for you. [Daily Makeover]

5. Learn why so many celebrities try out vegan diets, and if it may be the right thing for you. [StyleCaster]

