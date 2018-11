Gisele Bündchen is Pantene’s newest brand ambassador. Watch her first commercial now. [E! Online]

Need fitness inspiration for your 2014 resolution? Just check out these photos of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox in Mexico. [PopSugar]

See the best beauty quotes—ever. [Beauty High]

Make 2014 the year to stop picking at your blemishes. Here’s how. [Refinery29]