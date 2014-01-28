The Strange Secret Behind Gisele Bündchen’s Perfect Hair

Considering that women around the world covet Gisele Bündchen‘s gorgeous strands—which makes sense as she’s also the new face of Pantene—we were pretty surprised when she recently told The Associated Press that she doesn’t even own a hairbrush. As if we needed another reason to envy the supermodel stunner, right?

Granted, Gisele also makes the point that her job involves other people brushing her hair all day, so it’s not like her hair is completely untouched, but we’re still impressed by her low-maintenance off-duty style. And that got us thinking: how can we channel some of her laid-back hair attitude and still look totally presentable? The answer: skip the hair dryer, ditch the brushes, and embrace a more natural look—though we’re not sure we would ever be able to give up our hair products. Here are two ways to let your hair air dry to perfection.

1. Shower at night and braid your hair very loosely before bed.

You’ll wake up with beach-y waves, no curling iron or brush required. Use some texturizing spray in the morning to get that sexy, tousled look. Another alternative to the typical three-strand braid: rope braids. Just twist two strands of hair, and then twist them around one another. Do as many or as few as you’d like—the more you do, the more texture your hair will have.

2. Smooth a frizz-fighting serum onto damp strands strands.

Comb through your hair with your fingers and sweep your hair up into a high bun and pin it up—we recommend using Goody Spin Pins ($6.29, walgreens.com) to secure your hair (they’re genius and won’t leave any creases). If you’re looking for even more texture, twist your hair into two buns.

Read more: Messy-Chic Buns You Can Do in Under Five Minutes