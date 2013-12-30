Beauty Buzz: Gisele Bundchen for Pantene, 5 Rules of Clear Skin, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Somehow, Gisele Bundchen (the model with the hair we all want, always) has never been a spokesperson for a hair brand – but don’t worry, Pantene is rectifying that by making her their newest ambassador for 2014. [E! News]

2. Five must-know rules for clear skin. [Daily Makeover]

3. When was the last time you cleaned your hairbrush? Never? That’s what we thought. Here’s what you need. [Popsugar Beauty]

4. Sacrebleu! French women get facelifts. We’re not sure how to feel about this. [Allure]

5. New Year’s Eve was practically made for glitter makeup, but here are two ways to wear glitter you’ve never thought of before. [Huffington Post]

Courtesy Image

