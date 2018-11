Gisele Bündchen scored a huge beauty contract! The supermodel will be the face of a brand-new ad campaign for Chanel No. 5, directed by Baz Luhrmann. [Chanel]

Beyoncé has traded in her long, wavy hairstyle for a head full of even longer braids. [Elle]

Going out of town for Memorial Day weekend? This packing guide is all you need. [Beauty High]

Nina Dobrev says she “tricks” boys by wearing colored contacts on dates. [BellaSugar]