Gisele Stuns in the New Chanel No. 5 Campaign Video

Gisele Bündchen is the world’s highest paid supermodel and Chanel is easily one of the most iconic brands in the world. What happens when you bring together the two for a campaign video? Sheer magic. Teased earlier this week, the full video for the latest Chanel No. 5 fragrance campaign was released this morning, and though it’s just three minutes long, we wish it wouldn’t end.

Directed and produced by Baz Luhrmann, the short video, “The One That I Want” features a cover by musician Lo Fang (singing his own emotional version of “You’re the One That I Want” from “Grease”), and it’s pretty near impossible to not experience a little nostalgia while watching. The video captures a short love story between a modern, strong woman and the man who loves her, with an absolutely beautiful ending.

Watch the campaign video below – while trying to not get too jealous of Gisele’s hair — and tell us if you’ll be picking up a bottle of Chanel No. 5!