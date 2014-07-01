Beauty Buzz: The Story Behind Gisele’s Balenciaga Shoot, Ciate Launching Entire Makeup Line, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. How exactly did Gisele look like she had a buzz cut in the new Balenciaga ads? Let’s just say it wasn’t easy – and multiple body doubles were involved. [Style.com]

2. Ciate isn’t just getting into colored mascara like you may have previously heard – they’re expanding into an entire line of cosmetics! [Allure]

3. Looking for inspiration for your “classic” wedding look? We’ve found the perfect style for you. [Daily Makeover]

4. Learn how to get foundation out of your clothes, once and for all. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Have a favorite lipstick but want to lighten it up for summer? Learn how. [The Beauty Department]