Tuesday’s #NailCall: The Most Feminine of Nails

From pinks to leopards to carefully placed designs, we love a good girly nail. Why not let your feminine side shine through this summer on your nails? Whether you try nail wraps, gels, or sequins, your usual manicure will be getting a healthy dose of style.
We searched this week’s #NailCall and found plenty of users wearing extra feminine nail art. Take a at our favorite #NailCall submissions from the week, then let us know if you’ll be rocking this chic style. Plus, remember to upload your fancy nails to Instagram by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for a chance to be featured on our site next week!
More From Beauty High:
10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Your Nails
8 Long-Lasting Manicure Tips for Your Busy Lifestyle
The Best Nail Art for Short Nails
The most colorful, gorgeous nails from Instagram.
@Theglitteryblog went for two-toned nails in a variety of hues, matching a lighter and deeper shade on each nail. It's so simple and fun!
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/767317152447834992_369013561
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/769558547079793421_8115929
@Theglitteryblog took inspiration from the evil eye to create an "all-seeing" mani.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/769497930204162934_369013561
These edgy black and gold nails by @fabfingies were created using a textured polish.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/768871915013352112_1102717377
@Leesgilbert showed off her polka dot nails on top of multi-colored polish bases.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/702763097500096473_35099036
@Nailartbysig's Barbie pink nails look great with matching pink sequins to outline the hourglass design.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/768503066492849765_341731714
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/767707245534153144_8115929
Flowers, glitter, and pink all over! @Fabfingies nails are the perfect dose of feminine flare for the summer.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/769534136718534907_1102717377