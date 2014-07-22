Tuesday’s #NailCall: The Most Feminine of Nails

From pinks to leopards to carefully placed designs, we love a good girly nail. Why not let your feminine side shine through this summer on your nails? Whether you try nail wraps, gels, or sequins, your usual manicure will be getting a healthy dose of style.

We searched this week’s #NailCall and found plenty of users wearing extra feminine nail art. Take a at our favorite #NailCall submissions from the week, then let us know if you’ll be rocking this chic style. Plus, remember to upload your fancy nails to Instagram by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for a chance to be featured on our site next week!

