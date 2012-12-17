‘GIRLS’ Gets Into the Nail Polish Biz with Deborah Lippmann

If you’re a girl who has ever questioned your career choices, your love life or even yourself (so basically, if you’re living and breathing) you’ve most likely watched HBO’s latest hit, GIRLS, and had it hit home for you. While the show’s witty humor and relatable characters are all we really need in our lives (and the January 13 countdown to it’s second season couldn’t come soon enough) we were thrilled to hear that the show teamed up with Deborah Lippmann on a nail line.

Combining some of our favorite things is always a win in our book, and the polish collection will feature four shades (representing the show’s four main characters) to match their personalities. Hannah is described as a “Hapless Hunter Green,” Marnie is a “Prim and Proper Pink,” Shoshanna a “Virtuous Vivid Violet” and Jessa a “Bohemian Burgundy.”

The limited-edition collection is set to be released in January, but you can pre-order it here now.