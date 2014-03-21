‘GIRLS’ Lead Hairstylist on Jessa’s Hair, Season 3 Looks and Her Dream Guest Star

For the “GIRLS” fans in the room, it’s no secret that the hairstyling on the show is top notch. From Jessa’s ridiculously gorgeous mermaid-goddess waves to Hannah’s short statement hair, “GIRLS” really brings it in the hair department. In honor of the show’s Season 3 finale this Sunday, we caught up with “GIRLS” lead hairstylist Sherry Heart, to talk hairstyles, trends, and which of the guys on “GIRLS” is the best to work with.

Beauty High: How have the character developments been mirrored in the hairstyle changes this season?

Sherry Heart: All four main characters in “GIRLS” are on a journey of self-discovery. Their hairstyles reflect what and who they are trying to be. Hannah is consumed with her writing and does not have time for her hair. Last season, she cut her hair off in the last episode as a kind of OCD fallout. I think this season she realizes that short hair suits her better and she really doesn’t have time for it anyway. Marnie has taken to wearing her hair long and often looks more polished than the other girls as part of her effort to appear as if her life is well put together when, in fact, it’s quite the opposite. Jessa has always been a free spirit and uses her hair as a goddess art form. She continues to try new and unusual styles as part of her experimental personality. Shoshanna has always considered her hair an interpretation of what is happening in fashion magazines. Now, as school has become her main focus, her hairdos become less about fashion and more about what works with her busy schedule.

What were some of the most fun looks to create during Season 3?

The most fun hair I did for season 3 was Episode 3 “She said OK.” It’s Hannah’s birthday party and they all had “festive party hair.” I established everyone for that first day of filming and I made everyone look like everyone was going to an artsy party in Williamsburg. The whole cast is always open to my creative ideas and that day the trailer was turning out hairdo after hairdo.

Do Lena and the other writers come to you with requests, or do you have free reign over the styles?

I do get requests from Lena and whoever is directing the episode. So many elements are involved when coming up with a style such as what is the character is wearing, what is the action and what is the weather like outside. It would be a waste if we were doing an outside scene in the rain and I did a character’s hair down and curly.

Everyone and their mother is obsessed with Jessa’s hair. What, if anything, do you use to style it?

When I do Jessa’s hair and I have to use a ponytail holder, I have discovered the Scunci Knotted Ponytailers work best. So many times when you pull the binder out of hair, it can catch on the hair and rip it. Because these “Ponytailers” are made from stretchy fabric they don’t tear the hair when you remove them.

Do trends play a role in the styles, or are you working strictly off of the characters?

Trends do play into the inspiration we get for the characters. My inspiration is a combination of what I see on the streets of New York, what I see in magazines, and what I see when traveling. I mix that with how the characters are developing and what they are wearing, and you get what you have seen thus far.

If you could have anyone on as a guest star, whose hair would you want to style?

This is a great question! I would love to have Solange Knowles come play a role on “GIRLS.” She has the greatest afro around and I would love to have a turn at it making it really cool and funky.

Which of the guys is the most fun to work with hair wise?

Adam has the best hair to work with. Its thick and shiny and he has such a beautiful black color to it. The natural wave he has in his hair makes for easy styling.

Any idea what we can expect for Season 4?

We have not started Season 4 yet and there have not yet been any conversations about hair. In the meantime, I’m working up some ideas for all the girls. One thing is for sure, I will keep the fun hair coming – always expect the unexpected.

