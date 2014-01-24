Head Hair Designer for ‘Girls’ Talks Season 3 and What Adam’s New Cut Really Means

Sherry Heart, the head hair designer for HBO’s ‘GIRLS,’ has a pretty cool job. Not only does she get to coiff the heads of four of the biggest actresses on TV, but she gets to hang out with four of the biggest actresses on TV—every day. Clearly we’re all a little obsessed with the show, so we jumped on the chance to pick her brain and ask her everything from which products she can’t live without, the cut we should try out for 2014, and what really goes down in the hair trailer. Read on for the highlights.

Beauty High: What will we be seeing this season on “Girls,” hair wise?

Sherry Heart: On season three, you will see a more grown-up look on the characters. They are all discovering their personal style and who they are.

BH: How are you differentiating the hair looks between the four characters?

SH: Hannah does not fuss with her hair and she likes low-maintenance styles. Also, she has no talent for doing her own hair when she tries. Marnie is more consevative with her styles, but likes to present herself as if she has perfect hair. Jessa is an artist and considers her hair a blank canvas where she can create a masterpiece. She still loves to use the braids to make her creations. Shoshanna is still copying what she sees in magazines and interpreting those images into her own hairstyles.

BH: Which 5 products and tools do you always have on hand in the hair trailer?

SH: 1. Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray is a must for texture. 2. Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Shampoo Powder Spray for mopping up any grease in the hair. 3. Matrix Design Pulse Messy Couture Molding Paste for getting separation between layers. 4. Hot Tools curling irons in different sizes for getting different curls. These tools get hot enough so there is no problem with hair manipulation. 5. Rusk™ Heat Freak™ Professional Str8 Iron. This iron leaves the hair shinier than others I have used.

MORE: Allison Williams’ On Why She Cut Her Hair & How She Keeps Her Skin So Clear

BH: What are your best hair tips you’ve taught the ladies?

SH: The thing I try to tell anyone in my chair is to recognize your default hair setting. If you don’t like styling and blow drying in the morning, then have your hair cut to accommodate that. That way you’re not down on yourself when you can’t seem to style your hair as well as your stylist.