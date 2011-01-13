Ginnifer Goodwin’s Hair: Crazy or Versatile?

Ginnifer Goodwin‘s short ‘do was the real star at last night’s Big Love season 5 premiere in LA. Let’s just say that the actress took the idea of a faux hawk to new, er, heights. Ginnifer has been rockin’ short locks for a while now, a much better look for her than the longer, dare I say, dowdy length she’s had in previous seasons.

Office consensus says that I may be the only one who’s really loving last night’s look, but I stand by my opinion. The voluminous faux hawk pulls the hair away from her face, allowing those striking green eyes of hers to really stand out. I applaud Ginnifer for continuously finding new ways to style her cropped cut, proving that short hair has just as much if not more versatility as long hair. What say you? Is Ginnifer a hair chameleon or a hair failure?

Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images