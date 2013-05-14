Get The Look: Ginnifer Goodwin’s Shimmery Purple Eye Shadow

Ginnifer Goodwin is one star who’s not afraid to make a statement with her hair and makeup (even at the Met Gala!), and we love her for it. Her latest look, a shimmery purple eye paired with a complexion that’s just the right amount of dewy, strikes the perfect balance between bold and wearable. Here’s how makeup artist Mai Qunyh created Ginnifer’s look.

Eyes

After prepping Goodwin’s skin with La Mer moisturizer, Qunyh started on the actress’s eyes (tip: doing eye makeup first helps you avoid shadow fallout ruining your foundation). She applied Shiseido Shimmering Cream Eye Shadow in Ice ($25, shiseido.com), a pale blue, to Goodwin’s lids from lash line to crease, then added shadows from the Yves Saint Laurent Ombres 5 Lumieres palette in Lilac Sky ($58, yslbeautyus.com). “I mixed the dark purple and the medium purple and applied it over the cream shadow, blending it into the crease and upward. I smudged the dark purple shadow along her lower lash line as well,” Qunyh explained. “Then I applied two coats of Lancôme Définicils Mascara in Black [$27, lancome-usa.com]. I added a few individual lashes from Ardell using Duo eyelash adhesive.

Complexion

On Ginnifer’s face, Qunyh applied Laura Mercier Oil Free Suprême Foundation in Sunny Beige ($43, lauramercier.com) and used Dior Skin Radiance Booster Pen in Candle Light 002 ($37, dior.com) under her eyes.

Goodwin’s natural-looking flush came from a combination of two blushes: “I applied Josie Maran Cream Blush in Sunset [$22, josiemarancosmetics.com] to the apples of her cheeks,” Qunyh said. “Once her face was ready, I set the skin with Shiseido Translucent Pressed Powder [$32, shiseido.com]. Then I brushed on Tarte Amazonian Clay 12 hour Blush in Exposed [$26, tartecosmetics.com] over the cream blush.”

Lips

Qunyh finished the look with Chanel Rouge Coco Lipstick in Plumetis ($34, chanel.com) on Ginnifer’s lips.