The Daily Dose: Ginnifer Goodwin Has Magic Hair

Too busy booing Charlie Sheen at his live show? That’s ok, we’ve got you covered with today’s news you can use:

Ginnifer Goodwin Has Magically Long, Sexy Hair

Is it just us, or does Ginnifer Goodwin look a little different on the cover of May’s Lucky? We’re used to seeing Ginny with her cute cropped haircut, but looks like she got sick of her super-short hair–girlfriend is rocking some major extensions in this pic. Well, either that, or she’s got some new secret hair growth miracle product that we need to get our hands on stat. [Lucky]

Would You Put A Wig On Your Baby?

Attention all future Toddlers & Tiaras moms: A company called Baby Bangs wants to give your little angel a reprieve from the embarrassment of baby-pattern baldness with a line of infant wigs. That’s right, for the low, low price of $29.95 you can outfit your little princess with a synthetic wig in your hair color choice. Each Baby Bangs comes with a “designer” elastic headband, which is what helps keep the wig in place. So now you don’t have to wait until she has her motor skills to make her feel bad about her looks. [The Hairpin]

Makeover Your Maxipad

Finally, in our things-you-didn’t-know-you-needed news of the day, celebrity stylist and all-around fashion legend Patricia Field has teamed up with Kotex (yes, you read that right) to add some pizazz to your period. The brand is hosting a contest, called Ban The Bland, that asks you to submit your design ideas on how to jazz up the traditional white pad. Three winners will be chosen to work side-by-side with Field to redesign Kotex’s line of sanitary napkins. Because nothing beats PMS quite like a happy face on your pad. [NY Daily News]