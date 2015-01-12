Exclusive: Steal Gina Rodriguez’s Glam Waves at the Golden Globes

Gina Rodriguez, the title character in The CW show, “Jane the Virgin,” made her Golden Globes debut on the red carpet with what else but classically beautiful old Hollywood glamour. Gina was nominated for the first time for a Best Actress (in a television series musical or comedy) award and to her surprise – but not ours – she won! We were lucky enough to have the exclusive inside look behind the scenes for Gina’s big night, speaking with her Joico hairstylist Paul Norton, who gave us the how-to on how he created Gina’s glamorous hairstyle so you can cop her waves for your next big night.

Paul decided that you can’t really go wrong “channeling old Hollywood starlets like Rita Hayworth, Lana Turner, Ava Gardner, and Jane Mansfield” (if nothing else, for luck!) for an event like the Golden Globes. Since Gina’s dress left her shoulders bare, Gina opted for a bit of coverage with cascading romantic shiny waves.

Below, he details exactly how to get the look so you can copy Gina’s waves yourself.

Step 1: I began Gina’s look on damp hair that had been freshly washed with Joico Color Balance Blue shampoo and Conditioner to remove any brassiness from existing highlights she’s growing out.

Step 2: I intended on setting Gina’s hair with a soft wave that would hold all night. I first added Joico Power Whip from roots to ends and blew out the hair with a medium size boar bristle round brush until fully dry.

Step 3: Once the hair was dry I took three large horizontal sections beginning at the bottom and sprayed Joico IronClad Thermal Protectant Spray gently throughout each section to protect the hair from the heat I was about to add to the hair.

Step 4: I took sections beginning in the back on the bottom of the head and with a 1 1/4 inch curling iron I curled 2-inch sections under, and using larger agitator hair clips I secured each section in order to cool and create the perfect wave. As I made my way to the top section I gave her a deep side part on the right side and curled all of the hair under and away from the face, securing those curls with large alligator hair pins.

Step 5: Once the set was completed I generously sprayed several coats of Joico Joi Mist Medium Styling and Finishing Spray over the entire head in order for it to help set the wave while the hair cooled. Allowing the set to cool ensures that they reform as actual curls. I then stepped away for about 15 minutes for proper cooling time.

Step 6: Once I felt as though my set had perfectly cooled and reformed I began removing the clips and releasing my curls from bottom to top. After every clip was removed I asked Gina to tilt her head back and rest her neck on the back of the chair allowing me the chance to vigorously run my fingers though her hair in a combing fashion, breaking up each curl.

Step 7: I put a dime-size amount of Joico Crème Wax Texture and Shine in the palm of my hand and rubbed it around then applied it to Gina’s hair from root to tip, finger combing it all back away from the face and began to sort of place the hair exactly how I wanted it to lay, paying close attention to her face shape in order to make sure each wave rested at the most flattering point.

Step 8: Once I liked what I saw I secured the waves with large metal hair pins in order for it to set in that form a little while longer, allowing time to brush back the right side with my baby Mason Pearson hairbrush and secure it with several black bobby pins.

Step 9: Lastly I sealed the entire head with Joico Flip Turn Volumizing Finishing spray in order to really ensure the voluminous waves would hold all night and also a spray of Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Dry Oil Spray for ample shine! Once the dress was on we all collectively knew that this old Hollywood look was certainly the way to go!