Gina Rodriguez Got a Major Hair Makeover

‘Tis the season (summer) of itching for a hair change, and Gina Rodriguez has given in to that impulse: The “Jane the Virgin” star posted a photo of her new look, a longish choppy blonde bob (technically a lob—do people still say that?) courtesy of celebrity stylist Stacy Heitman at Sally Hershberger Los Angeles, to Instagram last night. It’s a pretty big departure from her usual long, dark hair, but she’s already pulling it off like a champ.

If Gina’s Instagram caption is any indication, she’s got the age-old question of whether or not blondes really do have more fun on the brain. Good luck out there, girlfriend—despite years of careful research, nobody has been able to prove nor disprove the theory yet.