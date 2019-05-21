Gina Rodriguez’s New Hair Makes Me Want Highlights for Summer

Aside from being hilarious (seriously, have you seen Someone Great on Netflix?), Gina Rodriguez is gorgeous and a major style star as of late. And what does every actress need when their career is at an all-time high? New hair, of course. Rodriguez debuted blonde highlights on Instagram just a few weeks after marrying actor Joe LoCicero. Plus, her hit show Jane the Virgin is airing its final season so the girl is having a huge year so far.

Rodriguez gave a shout-out to the hairstylists at Ramirez Tran Salon in Los Angeles. Anh Co Tran cut and styled her layered waves and Grace Zip gave her golden balayage. We love the way the warm highlights frame her face and make her skin glow. It’s a major departure from her usual long, dark brown mane. It’s like she’s shedding Jane for good (tears!).

“Nuggets and new dos,” she captioned the image showing off her new hair.

Rodriguez joins a bunch of other celebrities going bright for summer. Maisie Williams recently went blonde after shedding her lavender hair. Emma Roberts debuted blonde hair with darker shadow roots and Rachel Brosnahan went ultra-light as a total departure from Midge Maisel.

To keep blonde highlights bright and not brassy, wash with a purple shampoo a few times a week. We love Davines Alchemic Shampoo in Silver ($27.45 at Amazon) and Fanola No Yellow Shampoo ($11.98 at Amazon).

