Gilt Groupe to Carry Beauty

Gilt Groupe, the luxury sample sale e-tailer that first made sample sales accessible to the masses by putting them online, will begin regularly hosting beauty product sales in the upcoming weeks. The invitation-only site currently hosts sales of high-end ready to wear, accessories, and home décor products which last 36 hours with discounts up to 70% off the retail price.

Just as Gilt Groupe entered the children’s and home décor market slowly – checking first to make sure there was an interest – they are doing the same with beauty. And interest there is!

The company held its first beauty sale last month, for Perricone MD Cosmeceuticals, followed by another for Smashbox Cosmetics, and Gilt Groupe reported that other beauty companies have expressed interest as well. While luxury beauty lines have typically steered clear of discounting their products, it is expected that the current economy will force beauty companies to reconsider. Consumers will certainly be thrilled!

Psst…. TASK Essential, the Swiss-based skincare line for men, will be on sale on Gilt Groupe beginning on Thursday at noon EST.