Gillette’s Latest Viral Campaign Will Make You Cry Happy Tears

Is someone cutting an onion in here? Nope, it’s just Gillette at it again with a heartwarming new ad that’s going viral. The commercial features transgender activist Samson Bonkeabantu Brown and his father as they walk through Brown’s first time shaving his face. It’s a rite of passage for many men and one that’s especially important to Brown. As he says in the video: “I always knew I was different. I didn’t know that there was a term for the type of person that I was. I went into my transition just wanting to be happy. I’m glad that I am at the point where I’m able to shave.”

Brown’s father walks him through the best way to shave, just like many fathers do with their cisgender sons. This was an emotional moment for Brown.

“I shot this ad for @gillette and wanted to include my father, who has been one of my greatest supporters throughout my transition, encouraging me to be confident and live authentically as my best self,” Brown shared on Instagram. “With the help of Gillette, I was able to share an important milestone in every man’s life with my father.”

He goes on to say how the filming of the commercial “overwhelmed” him. “I’m keenly aware of how blessed I am to be able to exist in this world being supported by my family in ways that all too often many of my trans brothers, sisters, and siblings who exist outside the binary are not always as fortunate,” he continues. “I am confident that this ad will encourage many of my trans siblings and fill them with the knowledge that our existence in this world can be filled with the love and support we deserve. Be good to yourselves. Love yourselves. And know that when you greet the world with love, it can and will love you back, often in the places you least expect. I love you greatly.”

It comes off the heels of the razor brand’s last commercial, which tackled toxic masculinity in a powerful way. Some may think the corporation is peddling to the LGBTQ+ community with this new ad but it’s important to remember that representation matters. Seeing someone who looks like you on screen is extremely powerful and just one more step to full LGBTQ+ acceptance and, most importantly, support.

You can also watch the entire video over on the brand’s Facebook page.