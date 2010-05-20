Gilded Beauty – Geisha Gold Leaf Blotting Papers Now Available Stateside

Traditional Japanese geishas beauty is the stuff of legend. Books and movies have delved into the lives of these exquisite, and mysterious, women, and a few years back Fresh even created a collection inspired by their elaborate beauty routines.

Now, one of the geishas longtime and by long I mean, oh, 300-years old beauty secrets is available stateside. Tatchas aburatorigami (if that isn’t the tough tongue twister) are delicate blotting papers that actually originated in the studios of Japanese metal artisans they would drape the paper over metal that they were hammering gold leaf into to protect it.

And each one of Tatchas papers still features tiny flecks of gold giving them a sense of antiquated authenticity. Call it a gilded life, but the tiny, origami-like sheets easily absorb excess oil from the skin without leaving a powdery trail behind. And with summers shiny skin an absolute inevitability, I expect Tatcha will soon occupy a permanent place in many purses citywide.

Tatcha aburatorigami, $12 for 30 sheets, available at Space NK.