Gigi Hadid Gave White Eyeliner a Supermodel Makeover in Paris

Paris Fashion Week is notorious for starting trends both on and off the runway. Gigi Hadid’s white eyeliner might not seem like it would be a big new thing but Hadids are often the ones helping bring a new look to the forefront. Though I guess we should actually thank makeup artist Patrick Ta for this one. He gave Hadid graphic white liner to match her killer gown for the Harper’s Bazaar Gala International de la Mode, Fall Winter 2020.

Ta kept most of Hadid’s makeup simple with nude glossy lips and rosy cheeks. We don’t know for sure but it looks like shades from his latest collection of monogromatic makeup under Patrick Ta Beauty. Hadid’s eyes have suble brown wings but otherwise natural eyeshadow. The pièce de résistance is a stright white line under her eyebrows—not on her lash line. It’s a bold look that doesn’t distract from her glam ‘fit.

Since Hadid is in head-to-toe Chanel, it’s also possible Ta used Chanel Beauty products. But what’s so great about a simple—but not boring—look like Hadid’s is how easy it is to achieve on a budget. Tons of brands hawk white eyeliner that’s ultra-pigmented and easy to swipe and go. We love Maybelline TattooStudio Eyeliner Pencil in Polished White ($8.99 at Ulta) and Colourpop BFF Liquid Liner in Graceland ($8 at Ulta).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.