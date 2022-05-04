Gigi Hadid Uses This $23 Vitamin C Serum From Amazon For Her Glowy Skin & Shoppers Say It ‘Works Miracles’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This year’s Met Gala was filled with over-the-top, dazzling, show-stopping looks. Everyone kept a close eye on all of the celebs’ gowns and suits, but we want to shine a light on Gigi Hadid’s flawless skin. Not only was her makeup impeccable, but her complexion glowed, too. Luckily, we know her secret weapon for achieving this illuminating complexion. And, as shocking as it may be, it’s a $23 vitamin C serum from Amazon.

We expected Gigi to use some luxe, way out of budget beauty brand. However, we are so thankful she instead reaches for Bliss’ Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum. Our budgets really couldn’t handle anything else.

“The Bliss products gave her the de-puffing, brightening and hydrating effect so her final look would be fresh and flawless,” Gigi’s makeup artist, Erin Parsons, said in a press release. As we all know, the key to a stunning makeup look is good skincare!

Though Gigi used three different Bliss products to prep her skin for the Met Gala, the serum stood out to us. The Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum gives you a bright, smooth, clear canvas for the rest of your makeup. It fades dark spots, increases skin elasticity, protects skin from free radical damage and provides an even glow.

“This stuff works miracles,” raved one reviewer. “Any time I don’t use this is when I get breakouts. It clears my skin right up and gives me a nice, soft glow.”

For a complexion as marvelous as Gigi’s was at the Met Gala, try Bliss’ vitamin C and peptide serum for the most radiant and firm skin.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Swears This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed’ Her Skin & It’s 25% Off For a Limited Time Only

This vitamin C serum plumps and brightens the skin, as well as lessens the appearance of dark spots. Besides vitamin C, peptides increase skin elasticity for a more youthful-looking complexion. On top of those two all-star ingredients, licorice root extract calms and protects the skin from harmful free radicals and glycerin hydrates.

“I use this serum every morning and it’s like your daily glass of O.J.—very refreshing!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The hydrating formula wakes up my face and gives it a noticeable glow.”

The antioxidant-rich formula is also vegan, cruelty-free and non-comedogenic.

“I have seen such improvement in my skin. I use this day and night and my face is brighter, more moisturized, and I’m seeing less breakouts and it’s lightening my dark marks,” wrote another shopper.

Though the vitamin C serum alone could do wonders for skin, Gigi also used the Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks by Bliss to get her skin ready for her Met Gala makeup look. She applied them right before the vitamin C serum to hydrate her under eyes.

Following the vitamin C serum, her makeup artist dabbed Bliss’ Rest Assured Eye Cream on to get rid of dark circles and puffiness.