The $5 Skin-Care Product Gigi Hadid Loves

Teen Vogue compared Bella Hadid’s skin-care routine to Gigi’s, but the real news here is that the latter uses the Internet’s most-hated $5 scrub. [Teen Vogue]

Unbeknownst to all of us at STYLECASTER, Katy Perry has a new shoe line that’s available to shop now. [Refinery29]

Beauty brand Illamasqua is taking a stand: It’s banning Trump supporters from buying any of its products by making all customers sign Anti-Fascism’ pledge. [Cosmo UK]

Robert Pattinson reportedly looks like a totally different person now. [Marie Claire]

Racked is asking the very, very hard questions, like: What happened to belly button rings? RIP the ’90s. [Racked]

Here’s why you barely even heard about Yeezy Season 5. [Fashionista]

You can now dye your hair pastel purple for less than $10, thanks to celeb hair colorist Guy Tang. No relation to the orange drink. [Teen Vogue]

Bella Thorne’s getting death threats again. [Hollywood Life]