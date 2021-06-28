Gigi Hadid Just Nailed The Viral Hair Color Of The Summer

Remember when we told you everyone was going red this summer instead of blonde? You just have to take one swipe through your TikTok FYP to see all the bold red hair colors. Well, another celebrity has gone to the ginger side. Gigi Hadid showed off her red hair on Instagram to more than four million likes. How come our hair transformations don’t get that kind of fanfare?!

“City limit,” Hadid captioned her photo. The model is poking her head out of an apartment window wearing a black beanie and black jacket. The ultra-long red hair pops in the sun giving it a warm orange-y hue. Her eyes look extra green, too, sans mascara and seemingly any other makeup. Hey, she’s a model for a reason.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The color is pretty similar to Sarah Hyland’s new red hair, If maybe even a little warmer. Ashley Benson just went red, too, but hers has a more muddy brown tone. It looks like Hadid probably got some extensions, too, to make it even longer and fuller. Hadid’s famous friends are loving the look. “Ouuuu,” wrote Storm Reid. “Prettyyyyyyyy,” said Jonathan Van Ness with lots of heart-eye emojis. Otherwise, we’re seeing loads of flames and tons of “your hair is on fire.”

A color like Hadid’s is particularly difficult to keep vibrant. If you go for a similar shade, you can keep it up in between salon visits with color-depositing conditioners like Biolage ColorBalm Color Depositing Conditioner ($15.99 at Amazon) and color-boosting shampoos like John Frieda Radiant Red Red Boosting Shampoo ($8.99 at Amazon).