Gigi Hadid Debuts Ice Blonde Hair & It Agrees With Her

Gigi Hadid can pull off literally any hair color. That’s not an opinion—it’s a fact. And it’s one the model proved yet again through her latest Instagram.

On Tuesday, Hadid shared a photo from a Chaos 69 Magazine shoot. In it, she wears an oversized red utility jumpsuit and holds another model, Mica Argañaraz, draped over her shoulders. The kicker? Hadid’s hair color isn’t the dark honey blonde we’ve come to know and love. It’s ice blonde. Bleach blonde. Daenerys Targaryen blonde.

Hadid’s hair is so blonde it’s practically silver—and rest assured, she looks incredibly badass.

In the past, we’ve seen Gigi Hadid with chocolate brown hair. Gigi Hadid with fiery red hair. Even Gigi Hadid with light blonde hair. But Gigi Hadid with platinum hair? That’s a first for us.

Sure, Hadid shared a few photos of herself with bleach blonde hair way back in 2015. (One featured her ice blonde locks in a shaggy cut; the other showed them slicked back in a sleek bob.) But the pictures were in black and white. So technically the world has gotten a glimpse of Gigi Hadid with platinum hair before, but we didn’t really.

The model’s icy locks were obscured by the photo shoot’s desaturated palette—teasing us with just a taste of what Hadid would look like with bleach blonde hair. Thanks to Chaos 69 Magazine, we now know for sure.

A betting woman would say Hadid’s bleach blonde hair is just a wig—and we’d agree. After all, the model was photographed at a Tokyo event this morning with her hair in a ponytail—specifically, a dark blonde ponytail. And she looks great, as always.

Still, we can’t help but hope Hadid’s ice blonde hair makes a reappearance sometime soon. And that it doesn’t take another three years for it to do so.