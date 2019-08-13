I Need Gigi Hadid’s Fruit Nail Art On My Hands—Now

There are some celebrities who get their nails done and show them off on Instagram right away. I’m thinking Katy Perry or Cardi B. Their nails are such a part of their identity that their nail artists get pretty famous, too. But then there are others who have a killer mani but we don’t get to see it. Gigi Hadid’s nails, for example, are always on-point but the model is low-key about it. We have to spot her mani on Instagram randomly while scrolling. If you follow nail artist Mei Kawajiri, who paints the digits of celebs including Kate Moss and Marc Jacobs, you might have spotted Hadid’s newest summer nail art.

Kawajiri posted the look on her Instagram. “Summer vacation Nails no.2 is Fruits,” she wrote, tagging Hadid. The tiny apples, oranges and watermelon are extremely detailed on Hadid’s nails and amazingly, Kawajiri painted them all by hand. That’s some serious talent.

If you sadly don’t have Kawajiri on speed dial like Hadid, you can get a similar look with nail stickers. Sure, it’s not the same but we do what we can on a budget, here. Olive & June’s Fruit Salad Nail Stickers are currently sold out, but the brand’s Cabana Crush Nail Art Stickers ($7.50 at Target) feature adorable pineapples and flamingos. Amazon also has a ton of nail stickers, like the Whaline Summer Nail Art Stickers ($8.99 at Amazon), which feature the cutest fruit like pineapple and watermelon, as well as other plants and animals that’ll take you right into fall.

