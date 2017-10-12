Gigi Hadid’s Maybelline Makeup Line to Launch Friday with This Product

Updated on October 12, 2017 at 12PM EST:

When celebrities collaborate with cosmetic companies, it can often take months to go from news of the partnership to having real-life products in our hands. Bless a higher power, because Gigi Hadid’s collab with Maybelline Cosmetics, just announced a few days ago, is going to make unlucky Friday the 13 a very lucky day, indeed, because it’s when fans can cop the first product of the collection—the Jetsetter palette.

Maybelline posted a video last night and it looks like the palette contains eyeshadow AND lip gloss or stick. Whoa—a two-in-one? After the first video that showed powder pigment, another video post showed Hadid applying something to her lips, which we can only assume means the palette contains something for your kisser (right?).

Damn, surprise lip stuff and I didn’t even have to wait months for the first taste of the collection—amazing. Even if it turns out to be blushes or contour, I’m ready to snag the palette if only to convince people I casually jet set to places like Paris and Milan on my weekends. ✈️

Original story published on October 9, 2017 at 2PM EST:

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid made an exciting announcement: she’ll be releasing a capsule makeup collection with Maybelline New York. So far, little is known about the upcoming line, but Hadid did drop some hints on her Instagram page. In one teaser, the Victoria’s Secret model stands in front of an array of lipsticks and eyeshadows, while the wall behind her is covered in butterflies. Perhaps she’s hinting at the packaging?

Maybelline also teased the highly anticipated line with three Instagram videos. One shows a soft pink swatch of lipstick, while the other two show bright red samples of lipstick and blush. The brand’s website also has a countdown clock for the secret project and as of now, it’s around 12 days and 18 hours.

Celebrity makeup lines are more popular than ever, so we can’t help but wonder how Hadid’s will stack up. Will it be inclusive of all skins tones like Fenty and Huda Beauty? Or will it be ultra-affordable like Drew Barrymore‘s Flower Beauty? Looks like we’ll have to wait a couple weeks to find out.