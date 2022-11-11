Gigi Hadid Wore this Trendy Gray Lipstick to the CFDA Awards — & It’s Less Than $11 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The goth glam makeup trend has been picking up speed this season, with black eyeliner, smoky shadow and dark lips. It’s a lot like what folks wore in the ’90s but a bit more elevated with different textures and shades. Take Gigi Hadid’s gray lipstick , for example. The supermodel hit up the CFDA Awards last week in all Thom Browne, a faux septum piercing and a gorgeous take on goth glam makeup. “Her villain era,” she wrote on Instagram.

Patrick Ta was responsible for Hadid’s makeup and we’re sure he used a lot of his own line on the star. (Laura Polko was on hair.) Ta didn’t reveal th$10.e exact details of what products he used. But the model, being the beauty girl she is, spilled what lipstick she’s wearing on Instagram Stories and it’s a seriously affordable find. The Maybelline New York spokeswoman wore the brand’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Huntress ($10.44 at Amazon ), a really pretty muted gray.

If black or dark wine lipstick colors aren’t your jam, this cool gray shade is the perfect way to get into the glam goth look. And if you know the Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick formula, you know how ultra-pigmented it is and how long it stays put, even through eating and drinking. In fact, it stays on so long, you might need Maybelline SuperStay Eraser Lip Color Remover ($5.16 at Walmart) to get it all off. We’ve found an oil cleanser works well, too.

Though $10.44 is a great price for Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, you can grab it for even cheaper with Amazon’s current “save 50 percent on one when you buy two” deal. Just choose another eligible beauty product, such as another Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick shade, KISS imPRESS Color Press-On Manicure ($5.97 at Amazon ) and/or CoverGirl+Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation ($13.77 at Amazon ), and get your new gray lipstick for less than $6.