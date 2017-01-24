Whoa—Gigi Hadid Looks Completely Unrecognizable in This Makeup Photo

Let’s face it: Gigi Hadid would look like a glamazon queen even if she slathered bright green face paint across her face and called it couture (which honestly might happen in the next few months, based on how fashion works). And, because we love beauty and Gigi, you know that we’d inevitably try to recreate the look ourselves and fail, because we are mere humans, not models. So when Hadid recently appeared in photos wearing insanely intricate eyeliner, like a geometric jungle cat on New Year’s Eve (hey, once you see the pics, you’ll know what we mean), we were, of course, totally inspired (and kinda really, really obsessed).

Over the weekend, makeup artist Erin Parsons, the mastermind behind Hadid’s new look, whose client roster includes Kendall Jenner and Jourdan Dunn, Instagrammed a photo of the 21-year-old model with a zillion little metallic and neon lines across her lids, looking pretty similar to a MoMA painting. In the caption, Parsons revealed that she had partnered with Maybelline for its new social media competition, featuring our girl Hadid, which aims to give one aspiring makeup guru a chance to attend a New York Fashion Week show, meet a Maybelline spokesmodel, and attend a workout class with them, which could either be awesome or mortifying—like, have you seen Gigi kick box?—and then get glammed up by a makeup and hair team for a VIP fashion-week party. The only rule? To interpret Hadid’s wild eyeliner at home.

If the competition isn’t up your alley, no sweat—Hadid’s eyeliner can be recreated at home just for fun. The best part about Gigi’s cat-eye look is that you can wear it to the extreme (layering multiple glittery and bright lines like Parsons did), or you can take away a few stripes for a more subtle look, and just rock a bold liquid liner. To get the look, line your upper lash lines with a creamy, golden liner, like Marc Jacobs Beauty Highlander Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Sunset 74 and N(Ice) 50, then, carefully outline your gold lines with copper liner, like Revlon Colorstay Skinny Liquid Liner in Mahogany Flame. Finish the look by layering on a few thick coats of volumizing mascara, like Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, and boom—you’re basically Gigi.