Gigi Hadid Gold Eyeshadow Should Have Won a CMA Award

Last night, country music’s biggest stars came out to the 2019 Country Music Awards. One of the biggest winners of the night was the amazing Kacey Musgraves who walked the red carpet with bestie Gigi Hadid instead of her husband. All eyes were on the gorgeous duo (Musgraves’ gown! Her nude lip!) and especially, on Hadid’s makeup. Patrick Ta was responsible for the model’s look, which featured gold eyeshadow and bold black liner that’s perfect for holiday. And the best part? Everything he used it available at the drugstore.

Patrick Ta was “inspired by the flashing lights of Nashville and the vibrant glam of country music” and gave Hadid gold shimmery eyes anchored with black eyeliner, as well as the perfect nude lip. Probably because Hadid is a face of the brand, Ta used all Maybelline New York products, making this look totally affordable. That’s a major score for us to recreate her makeup for New Year’s Eve.

Let me break down some Maybelline favorites you can shop to steal Hadid’s glam. Ta lightly contoured Hadid’s cheeks with the darkest shade in FaceStudio Master Contour V-Shape Duo Stick in Deep ($4.49 at Amazon). He used the lighter shade under her eyes, in the center of her forehead, on her chin and on the bridge of her nose. To warm up her skin, Ta applied FitMe Blush in Nude ($3.99 at Amazon) to the apples of her cheeks. Of course, Ta didn’t skip highlighter. He applied FaceStudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter in Molten Gold ($7.49 at Amazon) to the highest and flattest points of her cheekbones. He set the look with FaceStudio Lasting Fix Makeup Setting Spray ($7.94 at Amazon).

For Hadid’s eyes, Ta used the Lemonade Craze Eyeshadow Palette ($9.78 at Amazon). He contoured her eyes with the shade Sweet Tea (which he also used on her lash line) and added Sherbet to her eyelids. For her wings, he used the TattooStudio Sharpenable Gel Pencil Longwear Eyeliner in Deep Onyx ($5.99 at Amazon), which he swears doesn’t budge. He filled in her brows with the new Brow Ultra Slim Defining Eyebrow Pencil in Blonde ($5.99 at Amazon). Ta finished her eyes with two coats of Volum’ Express The Falsies Black Drama Washable Mascara ($6.97 at Amazon).

Finally, he gave Hadid a statement nude lip by lining the lips with Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner in Purely Nude ($7.25 at Amazon) followed by Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lipstick in Nude Thrill ($7.84 at Amazon).

Can Kacey bring Gigi to every award show? Best duo ever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.