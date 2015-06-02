Try Out Gigi Hadid’s CFDA Hair Look—It Can Last You Three Days!

Gigi Hadid has got that bronzy makeup and beachy waves combo down! Model and face of Maybelline Gigi Hadid gave us total summer beauty envy when she attended the 2015 CFDA Awards last night, pairing her 70s-like sparkly gold jumpsuit (um, can we have that?) with a modern look we will be trying out ASAP. While the metallic gold eye makeup and perfectly placed bronzer was something of awe, Gigi’s hair is what really got us. See those tousled, undone waves that highlight every tonality in her blonde hair? Turns out, when you follow the how-to her hairstylist created, these tresses can last up to 3 whole days. We kid you not.

“To complement Gigi’s beautiful Michael Kors jumpsuit, she and I decided on beautiful beach waves for her hair look. This lived-in style is the perfect accent to this look, and I love that it can last you 3 days and still look great,” explains celebrity hair stylist Jennifer Yepez for Moroccanoil who crafted the look for the event.

To begin, Yepez washed Gigi’s hair with Moroccanoil Extra Volume Shampoo and Moroccanoil Weightless Hydrating Mask in order to give it body and bounce. Next, Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse was added from root to tip, followed by a heat protectant from mid-shaft to the ends of her hair.

“Next, I began to rough dry her hair in sections from the underneath to the top, only smoothing the ends. If your hair is curly, I recommend that you straighten your hair smooth from the roots to the ends,” says Yepez.

Got two curling irons? You’ll need two different sizes for the next step, as Yepez used a 1-inch curling iron and a 3/4-inch curling iron to give the waves a realistic appearance and then combed them with a wide-tooth comb.

“I finished the look by spraying Gigi’s roots with Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones to give it some extra texture and volume. Then, I used a pearl-sized amount of Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream just on the ends,” says Yepez who finished the entire look off with a spritz of setting spray.

For her makeup look, Beau Nelson for Maybelline used peachy and gold tones to complement her outfit of choice—and we have it say, it really worked with the locks, too.

Nelson prepped her skin with Maybelline New York FIT me! Matte and Poreless Foundation and Maybelline New York FIT me! Matte and Poreless Powder before using a darker shade of the foundation to sculpt her cheeks and used a light bronzer and coral blush to give her skin a glow.

For her bronzy, smoky eye makeup, Nelson mixed Maybelline New York Eye Studio Color Tattoo 24HR Cream Gel Shadow in Bad to the Bronze and Bold Gold and applied that to her lids, adding in a bit of Maybelline New York Eye Studio Color Tattoo 24HR Cream Gel Shadow in Bold Gold to the inner corners of her eyes for an extra pop. Filling in the brows with a brow brush and shadow, plus the addition of a nude lip sealed the deal.

