Gigi Hadid Swears By This Natural Deodorant That “Actually Works”

Natural deodorant is one of those personal things that you don’t actually need but many people really love. And for good reason. Many natural deodorants smell great and reduce odors without ingredients some don’t want in their personal care products. Like Gigi Hadid. The model mom showed her favorite Blume deodorant on Instagram with the caption, “When got pregnant I decided to find a good natural deodorant… @blume makes one that actually works.”

It’s so tough to find a natural deodorant that works for you for a few reasons. The biggest is the lack of aluminum, which is why some choose natural deodorant to begin with. Typical deodorant is also an antiperspirant that has aluminum to block your underarm sweat ducts. It inhibits the bacteria that causes odor. So, you feel dry and have no smell.

On the flip side, natural deodorant doesn’t block sweat ducts. So, you might still feel a little wet under your arms. Luckily, good deodorants contain odor-reducing ingredients so there’s one less thing to worry about. Blume uses probiotics in its Hug Me deodorant, the good kind of bacteria, to minimize odor. There’s also coconut and jojoba oils to nourish skin.

Studies about the negative effects of aluminum are murky and experts say the ingredient is perfectly safe for use underarms. But that’s not the only reason folks use natural deodorant. Those with sensitive skin will love that Blume’s Hug Me is alcohol free, with no gluten or added fragrance. It’s also paraben-free, vegan and cruelty-free. It still promises to be so powerful, you don’t need to reapply throughout the day. Score.

I personally have never used Hug Me but I have used Blume’s awesome acne-fighting products perfect for PMS. If you suffer from hormonal breakouts, try the Daydreamer Face Wash ($16 at Blume) and Meltdown Acne Oil ($28 at Blume) while you grab a new deodorant.