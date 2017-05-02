Gigi Hadid Bleached Her Eyebrows for This Year’s Met Gala

Welp, today’s the first Monday in May which can only mean one thing here in the fashion community: Metropolitan Museum of Art/Costume Institute, are your ears burning? Because we’re talking about you. Yep, hello Met Gala! Hi, hi. Nice to see you again.

You know what else must have been burning today? Gigi Hadid’s eyebrows. Among the countless looks that came down the red carpet for fashion’s own Oscars, for which the attire was simply “avant-garde” as to pay homage to Rei Kawakuba, one thing noticeably absent were Hadid’s eyebrows, which she apparently bleached. It seems as though the tail ends of her brows are definitively lighter than the rest, leaving us to wonder: How badly did that hurt? We await official confirmation—aka, a photo that’s slightly closer up.

This confirms our suspicions that she can pull off pretty much any beauty look and look iconic. Excuse us while we dive into the peroxide.