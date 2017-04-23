10 Pics That Prove Gigi Hadid Can Pull Off Literally Any Beauty Look

Guess what day it is? If you said Sunday, then yes, you’re technically correct—but more importantly, it’s Gigi Hadid’s 22nd birthday. Which means she can now accurately sing along to that Taylor Swift song, which is clearly the most important part of any milestone birthday. So in honor of her special day, we stalked the model’s Instagram—which if we’re being honest, happens on the daily—and rounded up 10 photos that prove Gigi can actually pull off any beauty look.

Yes, we know she’s a model and that’s exactly her job, but even still, we’re impressed how Hadid has worn some pretty daring looks and somehow still kills it, like the time she wore braids, graphic eyeliner, and lip cuffs on the runway and looked like a freaking warrior princess. Or the time she decided to put on a watermelon-pink wig and inspired everyone to promptly run to the salon and dye their hair a similar shade. But rather than us trying to describe all her looks to you, click through the pics below and see for yourself, then spend the rest of your day trying to figure out how to recreate them at home (we know we will).