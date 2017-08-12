The Complete Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid Since 2012

Gigi Hadid is one of those people who came out of the womb beautiful. Like, sure, our baby photos were pretty damn cute, but unlike us plebeians, Hadid was a full-blown model at age two. And since stepping into the true spotlight in 2012, the model has continued to prove time and time againth that she’s not here to mess around when it comes to her beauty looks, gracing us with some of the prettiest, most inspo-worthy hair and makeup over the last five years.

And though Hadid isn’t one to take huge risks (she certainly hasn’t shown up to a red-carpet event with rainbow hair or a face tattoo), but the girl knows what flatters her face. With side-parted, slicked-back hairstyles and soft, dewy skin against bright-red lips, the 22-year-old consistently looks perfect. The best part: All of her makeup and hair looks, including her topknot in 2015 and her golden smokey eye in 2006, are incredibly easy to recreate. So, to prove it to you, we rounded up the best of Hadid’s looks, beginning back in 2012, for a look at her complete beauty evolution. See them all, ahead.