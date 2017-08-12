StyleCaster
The Complete Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid Since 2012

by
Photo: ImaxTree

Gigi Hadid is one of those people who came out of the womb beautiful. Like, sure, our baby photos were pretty damn cute, but unlike us plebeians, Hadid was a full-blown model at age two. And since stepping into the true spotlight in 2012, the model has continued to prove time and time againth that she’s not here to mess around when it comes to her beauty looks, gracing us with some of the prettiest, most inspo-worthy hair and makeup over the last five years.

10 Super Moisturizing Lip Balms to Shop Right Now

And though Hadid isn’t one to take huge risks (she certainly hasn’t shown up to a red-carpet event with rainbow hair or a face tattoo), but the girl knows what flatters her face. With side-parted, slicked-back hairstyles and soft, dewy skin against bright-red lips, the 22-year-old consistently looks perfect. The best part: All of her makeup and hair looks, including her topknot in 2015 and her golden smokey eye in 2006, are incredibly easy to recreate. So, to prove it to you, we rounded up the best of Hadid’s looks, beginning back in 2012, for a look at her complete beauty evolution. See them all, ahead.

1 of 20
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Heart Foundation Gala
May 2012

At the Heart Foundation Gala.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the People StyleWatch Denim Party
September 2012

At the People StyleWatch Denim Party.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At Canada's Walk of Fame Ceremony
September 2013

At Canada’s Walk of Fame Ceremony.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50th Anniversary Party
February 2014

At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50th Anniversary Party.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
September 2014

At Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2015 Pirelli Calendar Press Conference
November 2014

At the 2015 Pirelli Calendar press conference.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2015 Pirelli Calendar Red Carpet
November 2014

At the 2015 Pirelli Calendar red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2014 American Music Awards
November 2014

At the American Music Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Maybelline NY 100th Anniversary Party
June 2015

At the Maybelline New York 100th anniversary party.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2015 MuchMusic Video Awards
June 2015

At the MuchMusic Video Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Maybelline NY Celebrates NYFW
September 2015

At a Maybelline New York fashion week party.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Heidi Klum Halloween Party
October 2015

At Heidi Klum's Halloween party.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2015 American Music Awards
November 2015

At the American Music Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2016 MTV Movie Awards
April 2016

At the MTV Movie Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: AT the Maybelline NY Beauty Bash
June 2016

At the Maybelline New York Beauty Bash.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: AT the Stuart Weitzman Celebrates Launch of the Gigi Boots
November 2016

At the Stuart Weitzman launch of the Gigi Boot.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2016 American Music Awards
November 2016

At the American Music Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
November 2016

At the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Met Gala 2017
May 2017

At the Met Gala.

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards
June 2017

At the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Photo: Getty Images

